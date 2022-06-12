PEMBROKESHIRE pumps look to be about to hit the £2 mark after photos emerged of a petrol station selling unleaded at 199p a litre.

An Esso station at Goodwick Parrog was photographed over the weekend selling unleaded at 199.9p a litre and diesel at 196.9p a litre.

It seems inevitable Pembrokeshire will be hit by the watermark £2 a litre of fuel.

Last week it was a revealed a petrol station in Carmarthenshire was selling petrol at over £2 a litre.

The BP station at the M4 Pont Abraham services was selling unleaded at 202.9 a litre and diesel at 201.9 a litre.

The RAC called for “radical government intervention” as figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed petrol prices soared by nearly 6p per litre at UK forecourts over the half-term school holiday.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams demanded more action from the Government following the 5p-per-litre cut in fuel duty implemented in March.

He said: “More radical government intervention is urgently needed, whether that’s in the form of a further reduction in fuel duty or a VAT cut.

“As it is, drivers surely won’t be able to cope unless something is done to help.

“This is fast becoming a national crisis for the country’s 32 million car drivers as well as countless businesses.”

The price was photographed on June 11. Picture Noah Hotchin

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet described the current fuel price situation with the terms ‘shock’ and ‘awe’.

“Little wonder that nearly half of drivers stayed at home for the Jubilee extended bank holiday,” said Mr Bosdet.

“The forces behind the surge have been oil jumping back above 120 US dollars a barrel for the first time since late March, combined with petrol commodity prices being boosted by summer motoring demand.”

Pont Abraham services on the M4 have now exceeded £2 a litre for both unleaded and diesel earlier in the week

And it’s getting worse with PA Agency reporting this weekend that the average price for a gallon of petrol in America has topped 5 US dollars (£4.05) for the first time ever.

The average price of a litre of unleaded in the UK on Thursday was £183.2p, which is about £8.25 a gallon (10.16 US dollars).

It is reported that Americans are facing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.

Reasons for the global rise in oil prices included sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine.

Has fuel hit or gone over the £2 mark where you live, let us know in the comments.