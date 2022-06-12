TWO of the big guns met in this weekend’s round of fixtures with Neyland defeating Cresselly by four wickets.

Cresselly made 155 all out before Neyland came in and swept their opponents away, making 158 for 6.

The sides met at the Cresselly cricket ground in round 8 of the Pembroke County League division one level on points with 91 each, Neyland occupying top spot and Cresselly second.

Neyland won the toss and put Cresselly into bat.

Iwan Izzard (34), Dan James (38), and Tom Murphy (36) all tried to build a commanding lead for the home side but it seemed a little short, Neyland’s bowlers edging out the contest, with Jack John, Andrew Miller and Nic Koomen all taking a pair of wickets each.

Koomen then did it with the bat, making 45 – the game’s top score. He was supported by Gregg Miller and Brad McDermott-Jenkins who both made an admirable 30 each.

Their contributions plus the rest of the team were more than enough for Neyland to cross the finish line victorious.

By the end of the weekend’s play Cresselly slip to fourth, with Neyland keeping a stranglehold on top spot.

In other fixtures, there was a crucial battle at the foot of the league with bottom of the table Haverfordwest overcoming second from bottom Pembroke Dock by four wickets.

It moves the county town club up two spots to eighth with Pembroke Dock at the bottom in tenth.

Nick Koomen who topscored with 45 for Neyland in their victory over Cresselly. Photo Susan McKehon

RESULTS Week 8

Division 1

Cresselly 155-AO lost to Neyland 158-6 by 4 wkts

Cresselly; Iwan Izzard 34, Dan James 38, Matthew Morgan 19, Tom Murphy 36 & 2-39, Tom Arthur 1-20

Neyland; Jack John 2-31, Andrew Miller 2-23, Nic Koomen 2-44 & 45, Gregg Miller 30, Brad McDermott-Jenkins 30

St Ishmaels 213-6 lost to Carew 253-7 by 40 runs

St Ishmaels; Jonathan Pawlett 48no & 2-26, Karl Rhead 38, Peter Bradshaw 37, Philip Cockburn 32, Andrew Williams 28 & 2-38

Carew; Ian Sefton 63, Lewis Hicks 53, Nick Davies 49, Tim Hicks 23, Sion Jenkins 2-38

Pembroke Dock 128-AO lost to Haverfordwest 129-6 by 4 wkts

Pembroke Dock; Scott Griffiths 28 & 3-15, Anton John 17, Billy Wood 17, Ewan McDonald 1-18, Rhys Daley 1-15, Neil Gregory 1-21

Haverfordwest: James Marchant 3-15, Clive Tucker 3-37, William Phillips 2-24, Mikey Jones 44, Ben Field 22, Jake Merry 17

Llangwm 98-3 beat Lawrenny 93-AO by 7 wkts

Llangwm; Luke Brock 17, Matthew Kiff 29 & 2-22, Noah Davies 3-19, Steve Mills 3-21

Lawrenny; Harry Thomas 60no, Ryan Morton 1-9

Saundersfoot 116-AO lost to Narberth 118-4 by 6 wkts

Saundersfoot; Danny Caine 45, Sam Franklin 24, Nav Kawale 2-48, John Mansbridge 1-17.

Narberth; Loui Davies 29, Lewis Hough 29no & 4-14, Kyle Quartermaine 26no

READ MORE: Davies takes five wickets as Narberth tear through Haverfordwest

Division 2

Llanrhian 141-AO lost to Burton 227-7 by 86 runs

Carew II 160-AO lost to Herbrandston 210-7 by 50 runs

Lamphey 114-AO lost to Hook 198-AO by 84 runs

Johnston 197-AO lost to Llechryd 291-5 by 94 runs

Whitland 156-8 beat Pembroke 151-AO by 5 runs

Division 3

Haverfordwest II 141-5 lost to Cresselly II 142-1 by 9 wkts

Neyland II 57-0 beat Laugharne 56-AO by 10 wkts

Hook II 114-5 beat Llanrhian II 112-AO by 5 wkts

Kilgetty 169-9 lost to St Ishmaels II 171-2 by 8 wkts

Narberth II 153-5 beat Stackpole 152-AO by 5 wkts

Division 4

Herbrandston II 188-AO beat Carew III 177-AO by 11 runs

Fishguard 171-8 tied with Haverfordwest III 171-5

Burton II 146-1 beat Llangwm II 145-AO by 9 wkts

Lawrenny II 143-AO lost to Saundersfoot II 201-3 by 58 runs

Llechryd II 89-1 beat Whitland II 86-AO by 9 wkts

Division 5N

Crymych 89-AO lost to Kilgetty II 90-2 by 8 wkts

Haverfordwest IV 135-AO beat Whitland III 94-AO by 41 runs

Laugharne II 263-7 beat Llechryd III 135-7 by 128 runs

Division 5S

Neyland III 108-AO lost to Cresselly III 109-4 by 6 wkts

Pembroke II 55-AO lost to Hundleton 56-4 by 6 wkts

Stackpole II no game Pembroke Dock II