The nation's most expensive dog breeds have been revealed but where does your pooch come?
As a country, we can't get enough of our pets and would do just about anything for them - no matter what size or shape they come in.
But between vet costs, food, insurance and general upkeep, our favourite furry friends can cost an absolute fortune.
In fact, according to the marketing service Savoo's research, your waggy-tailed pal could cost you as much as £25,000 over their lifetime.
Ed Fleming, Managing Director at Savoo, comments: “Overall, owning a pet can be very expensive, therefore it’s imperative that we keep in mind all potential costs before owning one of our own."
Most expensive dog breeds to own in 2022 revealed
1. Bulldog
Lifetime cost to buy: £24,207
Lifetime cost to adopt: £20,958
Average yearly cost: £1619
Average monthly cost: £135
2. Rottweiler
Lifetime cost to buy: £20,329
Lifetime cost to adopt: £19,394
Average yearly cost: £2035
Average monthly cost: £170
3. Golden Retriever
Lifetime cost to buy: £20,004
Lifetime cost to adopt: £19,059
Average yearly cost: £1591
Average monthly cost: £133
4. Poodle
Lifetime cost to buy: £19,233
Lifetime cost to adopt: £18,568
Average yearly cost: £1457
Average monthly cost:£121
5. Labrador Retriever
Lifetime cost to buy: £17,830
Lifetime cost to adopt:£17,088
Average yearly cost: £1452
Average monthly cost: £121
6. French Bulldog
Lifetime cost to buy: £17,589
Lifetime cost to adopt: £15,466
Average yearly cost: £1407
Average monthly cost: £117
7. Pointer (German Shorthaired)
Lifetime cost to buy: £16,547
Lifetime cost to adopt: £15,722
Average yearly cost: £1045
Average monthly cost: £87
8. Dachshund
Lifetime cost to buy: £14,749
Lifetime cost to adopt: £14,139
Average yearly cost: £854
Average monthly cost: £71
9. Beagle
Lifetime cost to buy: £14,175
Lifetime cost to adopt: £13,499
Average yearly cost: £840
Average monthly cost: £70
10. German Shepherd
Lifetime cost to buy: £13,811
Lifetime cost to adopt: £13,012
Average yearly cost: £1092
Average monthly cost: £91
