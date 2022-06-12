COASTGUARD rescue helicopter was called this weekend after there were reports people were cut off because of the incoming tide.

Members of the public had to be winched up by helicoptor and dropped on the headland.

The incident took place at 3.20pm on Saturday, June 11.

There were no fatalities reported.

A spokesperson for Tenby lifeboats said the operation took just over an hour.

A statement read: "Both of Tenby’s lifeboats were launched at around 3.20pm on Saturday June 11, following a report that three people were cut off at Swanlake by the incoming tide and were in danger of being washed off by the surf.

"The volunteer crew quickly covered the eight miles to Swanlake, but due to the swell going onto the rocks, a sea rescue would not have been safe, so a Coastguard rescue helicopter was tasked.

"The helicopter was soon overhead and the lifeboats provided safety cover while the casualties were winched up and then dropped safely on the headland above, where coastguards were waiting for them.

"The lifeboats returned to station, arriving at 4.50pm."

Casualties had to be winched out the water

The incident comes after tragedy struck a beach in Pembrokeshire this weekend when a 47-year-old man died rescuing two children from the sea.

Hywel Morgan died after police were called to Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels, at around 8.40pm on Friday, June 10, when a number of people had been caught in a riptide.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of the emergency services local man Hywel died after being recovered from the sea.