A CARDIGAN road campaigner is seeking assurances that a consultation on the town’s experimental traffic regulation orders drawn up by Ceredigion County Council will be limited to local residents.
In a letter to Cardigan Town Council, Bridget Hiser – a member of the ‘We Say No To Cardigan Town Traffic Diversion’ group – reminded members that County Hall’s consultation had been launched earlier this month.
“As it covers the tourist season we need an assurance that it will be limited to local people, not tourists,” she added.
“If the views of people who don’t actually live here are taken into account this could have long-term, adverse ramifications paving the way for pedestrianisation in our town which has already been proved to be very unpopular.”
Members were told that county councillor Elaine Evans had been in touch with Ms Hiser since she raised her concerns.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here