A MAN was found in possession of ketamine while another drove on cannabis and cocaine.
The Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit had a busy weekend, being called out on both Friday and Saturday night.
Female arrested, following a stop check in Haverfordwest during the early hours of this morning, for failing to provide a roadside specimen of breath.— Pembrokeshire Roads Policing 🏴 (@PembsRPU) June 11, 2022
Having provided a blood specimen at custody she was released under investigation, pending analysis of the specimen.#Fatal5 pic.twitter.com/AOKzXPKSW8
On the evening of June 10, a man was arrested following a stop check in the Pennar area having been found to be in possession of a small amount of ketamine.
Two drug drive arrests overnight, one male testing positive for both cannabis and cocaine, another male for cannabis.— Pembrokeshire Roads Policing 🏴 (@PembsRPU) June 11, 2022
Both have been released under investigation, pending analysis of their respective blood samples.#Fatal5 pic.twitter.com/4bpZ0KX4EG
Overnight on June 11, two drug drive arrests were made.
First a man tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine, then another man was stopped for driving on cannabis.
Then, in the morning of June 11, a woman was arrested for allegedly drink driving.
Male arrested following a stop check in the Pennar area earlier this evening, having been found to be in possession of a small amount of— Pembrokeshire Roads Policing 🏴 (@PembsRPU) June 10, 2022
ketamine.
He has since been issued with an out of court disposal, for possession of a controlled drug. pic.twitter.com/fc8OreFXHn
The incidences on June 11 are both under investigation while the man in possession of ketamine has since been issued with an out-of-court disposal for possession of a controlled drug.
