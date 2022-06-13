A MAN was found in possession of ketamine while another drove on cannabis and cocaine.

The Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit had a busy weekend, being called out on both Friday and Saturday night.

On the evening of June 10, a man was arrested following a stop check in the Pennar area having been found to be in possession of a small amount of ketamine.

Overnight on June 11, two drug drive arrests were made.

First a man tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine, then another man was stopped for driving on cannabis.

Then, in the morning of June 11, a woman was arrested for allegedly drink driving.

The incidences on June 11 are both under investigation while the man in possession of ketamine has since been issued with an out-of-court disposal for possession of a controlled drug.