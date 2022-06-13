A MAN was found in possession of ketamine while another drove on cannabis and cocaine.

The Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit had a busy weekend, being called out on both Friday and Saturday night.

Female arrested, following a stop check in Haverfordwest during the early hours of this morning, for failing to provide a roadside specimen of breath.



Having provided a blood specimen at custody she was released under investigation, pending analysis of the specimen.#Fatal5 pic.twitter.com/AOKzXPKSW8 — Pembrokeshire Roads Policing 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@PembsRPU) June 11, 2022

On the evening of June 10, a man was arrested following a stop check in the Pennar area having been found to be in possession of a small amount of ketamine.

Two drug drive arrests overnight, one male testing positive for both cannabis and cocaine, another male for cannabis.



Both have been released under investigation, pending analysis of their respective blood samples.#Fatal5 pic.twitter.com/4bpZ0KX4EG — Pembrokeshire Roads Policing 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@PembsRPU) June 11, 2022

Overnight on June 11, two drug drive arrests were made.

First a man tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine, then another man was stopped for driving on cannabis.

Then, in the morning of June 11, a woman was arrested for allegedly drink driving.

He has since been issued with an out of court disposal, for possession of a controlled drug. pic.twitter.com/fc8OreFXHn — Pembrokeshire Roads Policing 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@PembsRPU) June 10, 2022

The incidences on June 11 are both under investigation while the man in possession of ketamine has since been issued with an out-of-court disposal for possession of a controlled drug.