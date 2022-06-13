Haverfordwest County has announced its pre-season schedule ahead of the 2022-23 JD Cymru Premier league season, with the club confirmed to play five different sides across July.
Across the space of two weeks, Nicky Hayen’s Bluebirds will play three away games, one at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium and one at a neutral venue.
The total list of friendlies confirmed so far is:
- July 12 – Afan Lido (A)
- July 15 – Goodwick United (H)
- July 19 – Barry Town United (A)
- July 23 – Portskewett and Sudbrook FC (N)
- July 26 – Pontardawe Town (A)
The club is hopeful that one more fixture will be announced, meaning the Bluebirds will play six games together prior to the start of the new league campaign.
