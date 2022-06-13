Seven years ago Makala Jones was, in her words, ‘overweight and unfit with dodgy knees and a dodgy back’ and an intense dislike of open water swimming.

Fast forward to 2022 and Makala is training for a solo swim of the channel, a feat that fewer people have ever achieved than those who attempt to climb mount Everest every year.

Makala had been a competitive swimmer as a child; however, she was never a distance swimmer and gave up as she entered adulthood.

Makala was a champion swimmer as a child

When she moved back to Pembrokeshire, Makala booked her two children Jack and Katie and into swimming lessons.

Both children become competitive swimmers and Makala began to help coaching their team.

Five years into coaching the Milford Tigers, it was Makala’s turn to get back in the pool.

“I was 48, overweight with two dodgy knees and a dodgy back and a friend asked me to do the Broad Haven Triathlon,” she said.

“I laughed and said ‘I’m fat and unfit. How the hell? No not me’.”

She went into the pool for the first time in years did 100 meters front crawl.

“I thought I was going to die but stuck with it along with cycling and running,” she said.

Seven weeks later Makala completed the triathlon, coming last but having so much fun she signed up for Ironman Wales.

Makala got over her fear of open water swimming after she started swimming with the Bluetits

However, Makala still had her dislike of open water to get over “Open water really wasn’t a thing I had done and at this time really I didn’t like it,” she said. “And as for swimming in the sea without a wetsuit? No way.”

Her love of going in the sea was rekindled by the Bluetits, a sea swimming group that started off in Pembrokeshire and has spread throughout the world.

Swimming with the Bluetits Makala found that she loved dipping without a wetsuit.

“I found myself feeling really connected to the water I felt free,” she said.

Her confidence growing Makala started to think about swimming the channel, encouraged by friends and family, she decided to go solo rather than join a relay team.

She has now booked a swim slot, a boat and a pilot for July 9 to 17 next year, just after her 55th birthday.

The swim will last around 15 hours and Makala can only wear a swimsuit, swim hat, goggles and ear plugs.

During training Makala is working on building up her cold water acclimatisation, emptying her mind when swimming, not panicking at jellyfish or seaweed as well as going to the toilet and eating when swimming.

Makala has been sponsored by Pencarnan Farm and the Bluetits Chill Swimmers. Any local businesses interested in sponsoring her can contact her on makalajones57@gmail.com or on the Calm Seas Swim Coach Facebook page.

Makala is due to swim the channel next year