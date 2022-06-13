The man accused of murdering a teenage girl at Pembroke Millpond last year has admitted his guilt.

Lewis Haines, 34, appeared at Swansea Crown Court, this morning, charged with the murder of Lily Sullivan on December 17 2021.

Wearing a red T shirt and looking visibly distressed Haines entered a plea of guilty to the charge of murder.

He appeared in court via video link.

Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey had previously pleaded not guilty to the 18-year-old's murder, but guilty to manslaughter when he previously appeared at Swansea Crown Court on May 16.

Lily's body was found at the Mill Pond, Pembroke, at 4am on Friday, December 18.

She was wearing a white cropped top, blue jeans with ripped knees, white belt and black patent boots. She had a spider tattoo visible on her chest, and had black hair, which was bleached at the front.

In an emotional tribute, Lily's family said their daughter was kind and caring.

“Lily will be deeply missed by everyone. The family are very thankful to all of Lily’s friends for their support.”

In last month's hearing the court heard that Haines and Lily had allegedly met in Pembroke nightclub Paddles on the evening of December 17, 2021.

CCTV footage was said to have showed them speaking in the club.

Footage is said to have showed Lily and Haines leaving the club seperately and meeting in a lane near the club.

He is due to be sentenced on July 7.

Paddles nightclub. Pic: Google Street View.

Pembroke Millpond. Pic: Google

Swansea Crown Court