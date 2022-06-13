Wales is set to have a “very high” pollen count from tomorrow throughout the rest of the working week, the Met Office has confirmed.
The pollen count is given to Wales as a whole, rather than by counties or smaller territories, with the country’s pollen count being at a rating of “high” today (Monday, June 13).
However, Wales’ pollen count will rise to a very high level tomorrow (Tuesday, June 14) and will remain at the highest level until at least Friday, June 17.
This is similar to most of England, as all regions will stay at very high for most of this week too, apart from North East England.
Meanwhile, Scotland will remain at a low or medium level throughout the week, while Northern Ireland will range from medium to high.
MORE NEWS
- Drivers with hay fever warned about driving
- People with asthma urged to take precautions as pollen levels increase
Yolanda Clewlow, the Met Office relationship manager for health and air quality, said: "The potency of these pollen grains could be more intense this year, and that comes down to the weather we've had in spring.
"A warm and wet May, coupled with a relatively warm spring, mean there's a chance that the pollen that has developed is particularly potent."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here