A Pembrokeshire mayor who led and inspired her town throughout the Covid crisis has taken office for the third year in a row.

Councillor Sam Skyrme-Blackhall – praised as ‘a true daughter of Tenby’ and ‘a great shining presence’ during the pandemic – is the town’s 633rd mayor.

The previous two occasions when she was installed as mayor were low-key ones, but on Friday, the traditional Tenby mayor-making ceremony was back in style.

“Two years ago at the start of the pandemic, I said there would be no time for handbags and gladrags, and I was right,” she said.

“So this year feels like a milestone.”

'A true daughter of Tenby': mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

She thanked all those in the town who had worked to support Tenby and its people throughout the pandemic, which was reflected in the guest list at the evening’s ceremony and civic reception.

“We can’t move forward without recognising what people have done to help Tenby in the last two years,” she commented.

“When we work together, when we care about our neighbours, when we say our community matters, who knows what we can achieve.”

And there was a special mention for one absentee, who had provided a welcome distraction from the pandemic – Wally the walrus.

“Wherever you are now, I hope you are well and thank you for the smiles,” the mayor said.

The mayor appointed her husband, Cllr Laurence Blackhall, as her consort, describing him as ‘my rock’ and paying tribute to his dedication to the town council even during his long stay in hospital.

The mayor of Tenby, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall and her deputy, Cllr Sue Lane. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Deputy mayor will be Councillor Sue Lane, who appointed her young grandson, Bobbie Waters, as her consort, with his sister, Lottie Waters, as his assistant.

Continuing in their roles as Sergeant at Arms and Sergeant at Mace are Rev John Morgan and Denise Cousins, with Jim Cornwell as town crier.

The mayor-making ceremony was followed by a civic reception in the De Valence Pavilion, where the toast to the mayor and the town was proposed by Nicole Evans.

She took the ‘formidable women of Tenby’ as her theme, and included mayor Sam - who was recently elected as one of the town's county councillors in her list of feisty females.

“She is a true daughter of Tenby,” she said. “She has always been around and has been a great shining presence.

“Like the proverbial stick of rock, she has ‘Tenby’ right through her.

“I am so glad that Tenby is in the safe hands of a formidable woman.”

Canon Andrew Grace, the mayor’s chaplain, will lead the traditional civic service at St Mary’s Church, Tenby on Sunday July 10.