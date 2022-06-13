An innovative project from Hywel Dda University Health Board has achieved a “significant positive impact” on Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Launched in March 2021, the outreach project has seen a team of community workers reach out to ethnic minority people living in the three counties to help tackle the health inequalities they experience.

The project was made possible by a £75,000 grant from NHS Charities Together to Hywel Dda Health Charities, and was set up in response to a Welsh government report on tackling health inequalities.

Helen Sullivan, the health board’s head of partnerships, diversity and inclusion, said: “In this first year, the outreach team has made a significant positive impact on both communities and individuals.”

“The team has supported people to gain access to a range of health services and receive key health messages in their own language.

“The team has also supported people to get their Covid-19 vaccinations – a vitally important service given the disproportionate impact that Covid-19 has had on those from ethnic minority communities.”

The health board's outreach project

Specific achievements of the project include:

Increased uptake of the Covid-19 vaccination among ethnic minority communities

Increased access to health care services and communication support (including interpreter services)

Wellbeing walks for women from ethnic minority communities which encouraged peer support and combated loneliness and isolation

Improved connections with traveller communities

Increased visibility of service providers in the community

Jo McCarthy, deputy director of public health for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “What has been very positive about the outreach project is that we have been able to learn so much about how best to deliver healthcare to our various communities.

“The team reached out and engaged with groups to find out about the challenges and barriers they experience in accessing healthcare, and to ensure steps were taken to address the issues.”

Helen Sullivan added: “The team will continue to build on the existing links with other agencies and partners, and work to reach out to even more communities, groups, and individuals.”