A retired engineer who became ‘a shadow of his former self’ following the death of his wife ended his life in the Pembrokeshire caravan in which they had enjoyed spending time together, an inquest heard on Thursday, June 9.

Clive Brooks and his wife had bought a caravan at Dingle Caravan Park in Narberth and divided their time between Pembrokeshire and the Rhondda Valley.

The inquest heard that 80-year-old Mr Brooks suffered with diabetes but apart from that, was in relatively good health and enjoyed walking and knitting.

Five years before his death Clive returned from a long walk and found his wife, Jean, dead in the caravan.

The couple had been married for years. They did not have any children and had cared for Jean’s mother before her death.

Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, heard that Jean’s death had affected Mr Brooks deeply and he was ‘a shadow of his former self’.

His drinking increased dramatically, and he was hospitalised on a few occasions with conditions related to alcohol and diabetes.

In 2017, following the concerns of a staff nurse at Withybush Hospital, Mr Brooks was admitted to Bro Cerwyn ward for treatment.

The inquest heard that in the weeks leading up to his death, he had completely withdrawn from his hobbies.

READ MORE

On November 19 last year he was visited at the caravan by his good friend and caravan site owner, John Owen.

Mr Brooks told him that he was feeling very low and was considering suicide and Mr Owen could see that his friend was drinking heavily.

Over the next few days he visited him regularly and brought him food.

At around 1.30pm on November 21 he brought him a meal, but Mr Brooks told him ‘the last thing I want is food’.

The next morning Mr Owen again went to the caravan. He found Mr Brooks sat on the sofa and saw blood on his lower body.

Mr Owen dialled 999. Police noted injuries to Mr Brooks’ wrists. His wallet and mobile phone were on the table in front of him as well as other personal effects and a bottle of whiskey. No notes were found at the scene.

Paramedics arrived at the caravan and pronounced life extinct.

Police conducted a thorough search of the caravan. They concluded that there was no evidence of suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement.

The medical cause of death was given as cardiovascular collapse, incised wounds of wrist and blood loss with secondary causes given as ischaemic heart disease and diabetes.

Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, recorded a conclusion of suicide, saying that Mr Brooks had suffered self-inflicted fatal wounds.

He extended his condolences to Mr Brooks’ family.

Mind and the Samaritains can offer support to people who need help with their mental health. Click on the links to access them.

MORE NEWS