A new branch of Greggs is set to open this week in Pembrokeshire at one of the county’s service stations.
The branch is to open at Ascona Crossways Service Station near Honeyborough on the outskirts of Neyland.
The service station has undergone a refit, with stock ordered and ovens tested, with a new team of staff trained and ready for this week’s opening.
All checks have been completed, with the new Greggs branch being given the green light, with the store to open later this week.
The opening of Pembrokeshire’s newest branch of Greggs will be at 6am on the morning of Monday, June 13.
This comes after a new Greggs store opened in Haverfordwest, while a planning application to open a new branch at Haven’s Head Retail Park in Milford Haven was withdrawn by Pembrokeshire County Council.
