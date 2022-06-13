THE man accused of murdering Lisa Fraser has been found hanged in his cell.

Matthew Harris was due to stand trial for the murder of Lisa Fraser in Pembroke Dock, which happened on May 13.

Harris, of Barn Court, Haverfordwest, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on May 16.

He then appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, May 17.

Today, June 13, Harris was due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for plea and trial preparation.

However, it was confirmed today that the case can no longer be tried, and Judge Paul Thomas QC ordered his death be noted on the case file.

It was announced by a Dyfed-Powys detective sergeant who was part of the investigation into the murder of Mrs Fraser, that Harris was found hanged in his cell at HMP Long Lartin on May 28.

HMP Long Lartin is categorised as a high-security men’s prison in the village of South Littleton near Evesham in Worcester.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said the force is aware of Harris' death and that the family had been informed.

A statement said: “We can confirm that we are aware of the death of Matthew Harris at HMP Long Lartin in South Littleton, near Evesham, which has been referred to the coroner in Worcestershire.

“Specially trained officers have updated the family of Lisa Fraser and the Pembrokeshire Coroner has also been informed.”

Lisa Fraser of Pembroke Dock was found dead in a property in Pennar. She was 52.

The incident led to a large police presence, including armed officers, on Military Road on the morning of May 13.

Welsh Ambulance were called, with a spokesperson confirming they were at the scene at around 8.40am. The ambulance service sent a rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance.

A murder investigation was launched on the day, with Dyfed-Powys Police confirming a man had been arrested.

Harris, 41, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates on May 16 and then at Swansea Crown Court the following day.

It was here that Harris' defence barrister, Mr Robin Rouch QC, confirmed a psychiatric report would be necessary before the pre-trial process could commence.

Mr Rouch was quoted saying: "The defendant was previously unrepresented during interview, however, my client has indicated that he will be co-operating."

Harris was further charged with making threats to kill Lisa Fraser's neighbour; causing criminal damage to garden pots and damaging a car window.

Paying tribute, Lisa’s family said they hoped she would be ‘dancing in gold dust’.

The statement, released by the family on May 14, said: “Lisa was loved and cherished by her family and friends."

"She touched the hearts of everyone she had contact with. She will be missed by everyone.

"Lisa, we hope you’re dancing in gold dust.”

In the days that followed her death, senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Estelle Hopkin-Davies thanked the Pembroke Dock community for their support, in an incident that had rocked the town.

Superintendent Hopkin-Davies said: “We offer our deepest condolences to the Fraser family at this distressing time.

“On behalf of the investigation team, I would like to thank the Pembroke Dock community supporting officers as they made their enquiries".

