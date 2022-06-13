THE man accused of murdering Lisa Fraser has killed himself in police custody, a court heard.

Matthew Harris was to stand trial for the murder of Lisa Fraser in Pembroke Dock on May 13.

Harris, of Barn Court, Haverfordwest, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on May 16.

He appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, May 17.

Today, June 13, Harris was due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for plea and trial and preparation.

It was announced by a Dyfed-Powys detective seargent who was part of the investigation into the murder of Mrs Fraser, that Harris hanged himself in his cell at HMP Long Lartin with his body found on May 28.

HMP Long Lartin is categorised as a high-security men’s prison in the village of South Littleton.

