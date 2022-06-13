A van driver who was caught driving for a sixth time whilst disqualified has been sent to prison for 10 weeks for his ‘flagrant’ disregard of the law.
Lee John Holmes, 45, of Haven Drive, Hakin, appeared before magistrates in Swansea on Saturday, June 11.
He was charged with driving a Vauxhall Combo van at Johnston on April 20 while disqualified.
Holmes admitted the offence, and was also given a further driving ban of three years.
The magistrates said they had imposed the prison sentence because of the ‘flagrant disregard of court orders’, mentioning that this was the sixth time that Holmes had driven while disqualified.
He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.
No separate penalty was imposed for the offence of using the vehicle without insurance.
Holmes further admitted failing to answer his bail at Haverfordwest magistrates court on May 3, for which he was given a further two weeks in prison, to run concurrently.
