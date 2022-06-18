A newly built five-bedroom house in Pembrokeshire is on the property website Rightmove for £900,000.

Located in St Florence, it was built in 2017 to a high standard with Siberian Larch cladding, rendered blockwork, Zinc roof with PV panels, and provides a self-contained annexe.

Five double bedrooms, five reception rooms, four bathrooms and nearly five acres of land are just some of the features.

A spokesperson from West Wales Finest Property said: “The property has a ground source heat pump supplying underfloor heating throughout the home.

“The dining room is to the front of the property, fitted with oak flooring.

“The study also boasts views over the garden and countryside beyond.

The kitchen. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties

“The kitchen is fitted with modern, custom built cabinets, integral appliances and a sitting area with patio doors leading to the garden.

“The utility room, fitted with a range of modern units with plumbing for a washer and drier has its own external access. The utility provides a WC and a cupboard for the central heating.

"The annexe provides an open plan living area, with services supplied to fit a kitchen, one double bedroom and a wet room bathroom.

"The annexe and utility room are fitted with remote operating velux windows, with a self closing rain detector feature."

The annexe. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties

To read more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85576209#/?channel=RES_NEW

The master bedroom. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties

The master en-suite. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties

The exterior of the property. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties