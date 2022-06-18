A newly built five-bedroom house in Pembrokeshire is on the property website Rightmove for £900,000.
Located in St Florence, it was built in 2017 to a high standard with Siberian Larch cladding, rendered blockwork, Zinc roof with PV panels, and provides a self-contained annexe.
Five double bedrooms, five reception rooms, four bathrooms and nearly five acres of land are just some of the features.
A spokesperson from West Wales Finest Property said: “The property has a ground source heat pump supplying underfloor heating throughout the home.
“The dining room is to the front of the property, fitted with oak flooring.
“The study also boasts views over the garden and countryside beyond.
“The kitchen is fitted with modern, custom built cabinets, integral appliances and a sitting area with patio doors leading to the garden.
“The utility room, fitted with a range of modern units with plumbing for a washer and drier has its own external access. The utility provides a WC and a cupboard for the central heating.
"The annexe provides an open plan living area, with services supplied to fit a kitchen, one double bedroom and a wet room bathroom.
MORE NEWS
- Futiristic dream home up for sale in Pembrokeshire
- Property up for sale in Pembrokeshire with 23 acres and two lakes
"The annexe and utility room are fitted with remote operating velux windows, with a self closing rain detector feature."
To read more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85576209#/?channel=RES_NEW
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here