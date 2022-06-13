A sailor exhausted after battling strong south-westerly winds was rescued by Fishguard’s all weather lifeboat on Thursday, June 9.

The sailboat Meanderer, on passage from Holyhead to Milford Haven, was struggling to make headway against the strong winds.

The yacht, which was 15 miles north-west of Fishguard, put out a radio call for help and Fishguard all weather lifeboat (ALB) was tasked to the scene by HM Coastguard HQ.

The ALB, with a full volunteer crew, launched at 12.30pm.

Once it was on the scene a lifeboat crewmember went aboard the 28-foot yacht and established that the owner was extremely fatigued.

He was then transferred onto the lifeboat.

A tow line was attached to the yacht and the lifeboat then began the slow tow back to Fishguard harbour, arriving at 6pm.

The yacht was tied up to a harbour mooring and after two days continued its passage in calmer weather and with a much-refreshed crew.