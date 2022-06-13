After an enforced break due to Covid, Pembrokeshire’s Unearthed Festival returns to the county this weekend.

The independent, family-friendly festival near St David’s will run from June 17 to 19, and will feature a lively schedule of exciting new acts and new workshop areas including ‘an educational sacred sex space’.

With a mission to ‘support the expansion of consciousness from the material to the ethereal’, Unearthed Festival brings together music, arts, culture, workshops and talks, connecting festival goers to their inner and outer worlds and celebrating community spirit.

Music-wise, the event proudly promotes local Welsh talent alongside global artists, with a focus on roots– both within the local landscape and further afield – creating a programme that centres on reggae, world and folk music.

Alongside the music this year the festival will feature new workshop areas including sound healing, a Temple Tent, an educational sacred sex space entitled the Goddess of Many Names, a Freedom Stage and more, all creating a safe space in which people can relax and be comfortable to open their hearts and minds.

Also on the programme are inspiring and spirit-uplifting activities and events, including daily yoga and meditation, comedy, poetry, film, a healing area, sound journeys and gong baths, nightly bonfires, a busking stage, art installations and tantra.

Taking place close to the summer solstice, there are seasonal celebrations too including fire performances, drumming and dance.

MORE NEWS

The festival aims to be low impact, with a strong sustainability ethos and a strictly vegetarian only food offering in a Food Souk that’s also new for 2022.

Tempting treats available include wood-fired pizzas, a variety of curries, healthy meals and snacks, vegan ice cream, alongside juices and plenty of coffee.

The festival is also known for its safe, family-friendly vibe, with dedicated activities for children and a quiet camping area too.

Under 9s can enjoy activities in a kids’ tent, with storytelling, crafts, comedy and kid-friendly yoga and meditation.

There are also dance workshops, nature crafts (for adults too), origami, African drumming, art and circus performers, with a chance to learn juggling and acrobatic skills!

Tickets cost £125 per adult for the whole weekend with camping, excluding booking fee. Family tickets and concessions are also available. Book online at www.unearthedfestival.co.uk.

Are you running an event and want people to know about it? Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events.