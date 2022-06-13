Father's Day is just a week away so if your dad loves to cook, why not treat him with one of these amazing kitchen goodies.

The big day falls on Sunday, June 19 this year and it'll be on us before you know it.

So if you don't want to settle for a lumpy jumper he's going to return or heaven forbid, socks (again!), we suggest you listen up!

We’ve rounded up some of the best Father’s Day gifts for dads who just love to cook.

Father’s day gifts for dads who cook

Ninja Nutri Ninja Slim Blender & Smoothie Maker

This smoothie maker is perfect for the on-the-go dad who likes to take smoothies out with him. It has 2 drinks cups included, a pulse function that helps reach the ideal consistency and has a specially designed lid that lets you enjoy drinks on-the-go.

(AO)

George Foreman Health Grill

This health grill is the perfect kitchen accessory. It allows you to make 3 portions at once, its clever hinge opens wide to let you cook a range of food and a sloping design means fat easily slides away.

Tefal Actifry Advance

You can’t go wrong with an air fryer. With plenty of possibilities to cook healthier versions of the unhealthy, this leading low-fat fryer can make anything from the crispiest chips to the fluffiest pancakes.

It has a clever combination of hot air flowing at a speed up to 2 times faster than other air fryer brands, it also has an automatic stirring paddle that ensures your food is crisped to perfection on all sides. With its removable pan and non-stick basket for easy clean, it makes this purchase a no-brainer and even comes with recipes to help you when you can't decide what to cook next.

(Aldi)

Kirkton House BBQ Tools Gift Set

For the BBQing dad, this tools gift set is the best gift. It comes with:

1 x Basting brush

6 x Metal skewers

1 x Spatula

1 x Meat fork

1 x Tongs

1 x Cleaning brush

1 x Storage box

Ambiano Multi Cooker

Your dad's kitchen skills will be complete with this cooking companion. With an LED display panel, stainless steel inner pot and a generous 6-litre cooking capacity, this handy cooker even has two interchangeable air fryer and pressure cooking lids to allow you to make anything from soups to risottos and even yoghurt with one touch of a button.

(AO)

Kenwood 300 Watt Mini Chopper Mini Food Processor

Chopping can be so time-consuming and trying to get your onions diced as finely as possible can be a total nightmare. Enter the Kenwood food chopper!

It has a 350ml capacity and a 300 Watt power output, which means you can easily make enough for a party with friends and family. You can also control the cutting rate thanks to the 2 speed settings, letting you chop up veggies with no trouble.