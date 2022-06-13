With Father’s Day taking place later this month, you might be trying to find the best present for the father figure in your life.

If you’re unsure what he’ll enjoy, buying something he’ll use again and again is always a good option.

Superdrug has rounded up some ideas to make hunting for the right gift that bit easier.

Give the gift of pampering this Father’s Day with Superdrug

(Left) B. Mens Razor and (right) Blade Razor Refills (Superdrug/Canva)

If you know they’re in need of a new razor but are yet to get one, you can add this to your list of ideas.

The B. Mens Razor and refills can be picked up for £9.99 each while the Gillette Labs With Exfoliating Bar razor can be yours for the current sale price of £14.98, down from £22.49 via the Superdrug website.

The B. Mens Father’s Day Bundle could be just what you need to upgrade your Dad’s pamper routine without breaking the bank.

For the sale price of £35.60 (correct at the time of writing), the bundle comes with deodorant, moisturiser, a razor, Eau De Parfum and more.

Originally £38.59, you can buy the bundle for a discounted price via the Superdrug website.

READ MORE:

Included in Baylis & Harding’s The Fuzzy Duck Men's Ginger & Lime Set, you’ll find a hair and body wash as well as a shower gel.

It can be yours for £10 via the Superdrug website.

Give the gift of fragrance this Father’s Day with the Perfumer’s Choice 50ml Edp Gift Set For Him.

With this pack of three, your loved one will be able to choose between the scents No 9 by Victor, No 10 by Mojo and No 11 by Leo.

Add the gift set to your basket for £28 via the Superdrug website.

Alternatively, you can pick up the 100ml bottle of Versace The Dreamer For Him EDT for £21 or the new Paco Rabanne Invictus Platinum EDP 100ml for £79 via the Superdrug website.

Why not give Superdrug’s own brand fragrances a try for just £5.98 per 50ml bottle? Artiscent Atelier EDP is available in different scents including Musk Dore and Vetiver Arome.

Originally priced at £11.99, the discounted price is correct at the time of writing.

(Left) Artiscent Atelier EDP Musk Dore and (right) B. Men Energy Face Wash (Superdrug/Canva)

New skincare items might also come in handy and be a nice gift for your loved ones.

B. Men Energy Face Wash is available for the current sale price of £2.98, while the Shakeup You Do The Mask Purifying Clay Mask can be yours for £9.99, currently down from £15 via the Superdrug website.

Man Polish Men’s Face Moisturiser can be added to your loved one’s skincare routine for £7.96, currently down from £11.95 via the Superdrug website.

You can shop more gifts via the Superdrug website this Father’s Day.