A Radio 4 institution which attracts two million listeners every week is being recorded in Pembrokeshire for the first time this month.

On Tuesday June 28, the Narberth-based community arts charity, Span Arts, will host BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time.

Two episodes of the programme - which has been running since 1947 - will be recorded, when audience members will have the chance to submit their questions to a celebrated panel of gardening experts.

Gardeners' Question Time chair Kathy Clugston will be joined by queen of pests and diseases Pippa Greenwood, house plant specialist and greenhouse grower Anne Swithinbank, and garden designer and long-time GQT expert Chris Beardshaw, fresh from another Chelsea gold medal.

According to BBC Radio 4: “The panel never see the questions before the recording.

"Their encyclopaedic, seemingly effortless answers are completely spontaneous and reveal their huge experience and depth of gardening knowledge. Being on the GQT panel is not for the faint hearted!”

Span Arts director, Bethan Touhig-Gamble, said: “After the pandemic cancelled our first attempt back in 2020, Span Arts is truly delighted to be able to bring BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners Question Time to Narberth for its first ever visit.”

Tickets are now available for £4.50 including a hot beverage. Booking is essential due to high interest and limited seats.

Buy tickets online at span-arts.org.uk, or call 01834 869323.

Ticket holders are invited to prepare questions beforehand to be in with a chance to put them to the expert panel - question forms available soon.

• Venue: The Queens Hall, 44 High Street, Narberth SA67 7AS. A bar will be open.

• Time: Doors open 2pm. Recording starts at 3pm and finishes at 5pm

• Strictly 10yr+ - all under 18 year olds must be accompanied by an adult