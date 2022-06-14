A HUB to ensure members of the public can access community services is to be reopened.

PAVS, together with their partners, Hywel Dda Health Board, Pembrokeshire County Council, Public Health Wales, PLANED, Volunteering Matters and West Wales Action for Mental Health are pleased to announce the re-launch of Pembrokeshire Community Hub.

Following a successful Community Activity and Wellbeing Day, hosted at Scolton Manor Country Park, June 6 the hub is back on.

Pembrokeshire Community Hub started life as a Covid response for the county, based in county hall and co-ordinating help for those shielding or isolating; the Hub ensured that citizens could access the food, prescriptions and the community services they needed.

The Hub took well over 10,000 calls and of these, around 56% needed more than one type of support. In recognition that community support for individuals is essential at all times, the decision was taken to create a permanent version of the Hub.

Now based in PAVS, Pembrokeshire Community Hub will be a single point of contact for those seeking information and activities in their area, for themselves or for a family member or friend.

Sue Leonard, chief officer of PAVS said: “The launch of the Community Hub signals our joint commitment to supporting active, resourceful, connected, sustainable and kind communities across the County.”

Elaine Lorton, county director for Hywel Dda said: "The Community Hub represents the very best of our Pembrokeshire people understanding, caring and connecting with each other."

Jonathan Griffiths, director of social care with Pembrokeshire County Council said: "I’m delighted to welcome the Pembrokeshire Community Hub to our county and am looking forward to see it grow and thrive over coming months and years."

Lee Hind, Pembrokeshire Community Hub Manager said: “It’s great to be working on a project that everyone supports and knows will make a real difference to people’s lives."

To reach the Hub, you can call 01437 723660 or email, enquiries@pembrokeshirecommunityhub.org you can also find and contact the Hub on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – search @PembsHub