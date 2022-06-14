The family of hero Hywel Morgan who died while trying to save children caught in a riptide at Poppit Sands last Sunday, June 10, are raising funds for the emergency service that tried to save his life.

Hywel’s family said that since Sunday they had been contacted by people wanting to offer both emotional and financial support.

In the light of this they have set up a JustGiving appeal to raise money for the RNLI.

“We have decided the set up a JustGiving page in his memory to support the RNLI who attended on Friday and do so much to brilliant work to help save lives at sea,” said the family.

On the JustGiving appeal website Hywel’s family wrote: “The local coastguard and the RNLI attended the incident and worked tirelessly to rescue Hyw and the 11-year old boy he saved.

“As a family, we are exceedingly grateful to these men and women who put themselves in dangerous positions, often risking their own lives, daily.

“While Hyw lost his life, we know that hundreds of people are saved at sea every year and we hope this money goes some way to helping to ensure that no other family has to lose a loved one as we have lost Hyw.”

Emergency services were called to Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels, at around 8.40pm on Friday, June 10, following reports that a number of people had been caught in a riptide.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, 47-year-old Hywel Morgan died after being recovered from the sea.

Hywel’s family described him as ‘a generous and selfless soul who went out of his way to help others’.

READ MORE

They thanked people who had contacted them offering support and sharing their memories of Hywel.

“We are overwhelmed by the love and kindness from those who knew Hyw and those who have been touched by his story,” they wrote.

“It is comforting to know how well respected and deeply loved he was by so many people.

“Thank you for this support and your posts and messages remembering Hyw and celebrating his life.”

You can donate to the fund which has already raised £1,665 in Hywel’s memory by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/rememberinghywelmorgan.

Hywel’s family added that in time, they also planned to create a memorial plaque in Hywel’s memory on Poppit Sands beach to remember him.

MORE NEWS