Cuisine from around the world will be served up at the seaside this weekend when the Pembrokeshire Street Food Festival returns to Tenby.

Within a taco's throw of the resort's South Beach, the event will welcome traders offering plenty to tempt the tastebuds - from authentic Afghan, Thai, Korean, and Jamaican food, to more familiar dishes such as wood-fired pizza, and mouth-watering desserts.

After the two previous festivals there in 2018 and 2019, the festival is finally back to serve up some more fun, food, and - fingers crossed - sunshine this Father’s Day weekend.

Street food with attitude is on the menu

From Friday June 17 to Sunday June 19, from 11am-11pm daily, festival- goers are invited to grab their free tickets and tuck in to a wide choice of small bites, meals, and desserts, with delicious options which cater for everyone's choices, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free.

The festival features three days of food, fun and music

The festival is also serving an impressive array of drinks, thanks to their sponsor Freedom Brewery, who will be providing ice-cold, refreshing beers, alongside Pop Up Bar Hire, who’ll be mixing everything from zesty mojitos to sparkling pink gin.

The Old Time Sailors Band will be taking centre stage on Saturday

There will be a range of music on offer, and on the Saturday, June 18, Old Time Sailors Band will be performing on the festival’s centre stage.

The event is being organised by Street Food Warehouse.

Tickets can be pre-booked here.

