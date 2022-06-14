The prison where a man died whilst on remand accused of murdering a 52-year-old woman in Pembrokeshire is under scrutiny.

Matthew Harris, 41, of Haverfordwest, was found in his cell at HMP Long Lartin near Evesham, Worcestershire on Wednesday, 27 May, and died in hospital the next day.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the death had been referred to the coroner in Worcestershire and Ms Fraser's family were being supported by specialist officers.

Harris had been due to appear in court accused of killing Lisa Fraser, whose body was discovered at a house on Military Road in Pembroke Dock on Friday, 13 May.

His death was confirmed at Swansea Crown Court and the criminal proceedings have now ended. Judge Paul Thomas QC ordered his death be noted on the case file.

The shock announcement that Harris had been been found hanged in his prison cell has once again brought Long Lartin Prison to the public’s attention.

The prison is one of the UK’s eight maximum security jails.

Long Lartin high security prison in Evesham, Worcestershire. Pic: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

Recent figures from the Ministry of Justice show that a record number of inmates died in the men’s prison during 2021, with a total of seven deaths recorded up to September.

This was up from zero deaths the previous year and was the highest figure since comparable records began in 2000. In total, the Category A high security prison has recorded 20 deaths.

HMP Long Lartin, which is situated in Evesham, Worcestershire, holds some of Britain’s most serious and dangerous offenders.

Two-thirds are serving life sentences while the remaining majority are serving a minimum ten-year sentence.

The prison can accommodate a total of 622 offenders who are kept in eight main residential units.

Records confirm that two murders have been committed at the prison since 2014, and in October 2017 riot officers were called in when staff were attacked by 81 prisoners.

In January 2018, inspectors considered the prison ‘stable and well controlled’ but five months later there was a report that a prison governor needed hospital treatment after being attacked by a prisoner.

In September 2018 another disturbance broke out during which six prison officers were injured.

According to the Prison Officers’ Association, three sustained head injuries, two had suspected broken jaws and one had a fractured arm. As a result, seven prisoners were put into insolation.

In September 2019 another disturbance occurred involving ten prisoners who temporarily took over a wing.

As a result, one prison officer needed hospital treatment and specialist riot-trained prison officers were once again sent in.

During the last inspection by HM Inspectorate of Prisons, 20 per cent of offenders were being held in Category A, which is the highest security classification.