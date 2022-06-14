A Pembrokeshire florist says her very own 'floral field of dreams' proves that the county is head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to flowers.

Ali Bell is a professional gardener who used to grow flowers as a hobby in the field next to the family home in the village of Llanddewi Velfrey, near Narberth.

But that all changed after mum-of-two Ali was repeatedly urged by customers to deck holiday homes whose gardens she used to look after, with flowers.

“I’ve always taken a lot of pride in the gardens I was asked to attend to across Pembrokeshire and it was a real labour of love,” said Ali ahead of British Flowers Week which began yesterday, Monday, June 12.

“It was flattering when I was asked to make sure the holiday homes were as nice inside as they were outside so visitors were greeted with flowers.

“At first I’d head to the local supermarket but then I realised that the best option was literally right on my doorstep.”

It was five years ago that Ali set up Fynnon Flowers and set about turning the land next to her home into a place where flowers would flourish. Ali says she has her very own 'field of dreams'

“I’ve always loved gardens and flowers since I was a little girl and that passion inspired me to set up my own business.

“It’s been quite a challenge but it’s one I’ve loved and now I feel as though I’ve got my very own field of dreams.

“As a family we put in a lot of hard work but the climate here in Pembrokeshire – warm and wet – creates the perfect conditions for the perfect flowers.”

As well as decking out holiday homes, Ali’s reputation for producing eye-catching flowers also means she’s inundated with requests for flowers for weddings.

“I really do feel lucky because there is surely nowhere better place for gardeners and florists than our part of the world and the colour and scent of our flowers prove it.

“The feedback I’ve been getting for my flowers has been amazing – and it’s such a lovely feeling when you make a positive difference to the biggest day in someone’s life when they get married.”

Ali’s home is now a hive of mid-summer activity but growing flowers is a year-round enterprise as she starts with tulips and bulbs in the spring, British summer favourites cornflowers, Sweet Williams, peonies, roses, larkspur, lavender, sweet peas to dahlias and chrysanthemums in late summer, then dried flowers in the winter for wreaths.

"there is surely no better place for gardeners and florists than our part of the world."

Now Ali is attempting to raise awareness of the flourishing floral trade in Pembrokeshire as part of British Flowers Week, a celebration of British-grown flowers and floral design talent.

“We should all be very proud of our stunning landscape and the incredible array of flowers that independent growers produce,” Ali said who is part of the Flowers From The Farm website - a UK wide network of growers where people can find their nearest local grower.

“And what makes it extra special for people across south Wales is that is produced locally and so when we say freshly grown flowers we really mean it.

“If there was a World Cup for floristry, then I’m sure Wales would win it.”