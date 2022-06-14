One person was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Pembrokeshire over the weekend.

Wales Ambulance said they were in attendance at an incident near the Manor House Wildlife and Leisure Park.

Dyfed-Powys Police closed the road that the leisure park is situated on at around midday after a two-car collision.

At the time the police said that a section of the B4318 between Sageston and Heatherton had been closed and it was advised to avoid the area.

Wales Ambulance confirmed they were called to the scene, with one victim airlifted to hospital.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We were called on Sunday June 12 at 11.38am to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles, near the Manor House Wildlife and Leisure Park, Tenby.

"We sent two emergency ambulances, one rapid response vehicle, a duty operations manager and were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One patient was transported by road to Glangwili Hospital, while another patient was transported by air to Morriston Hospital for further treatment.”

The police confirmed it was a two-vehicle collision. The road was eventually re-opened in the afternoon.

A statement read: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the B4318 between Sageston and Heatherton just after 11.30am on Sunday 12th June 2022.

"Two people were taken to hospital.

"The road was closed and reopened at abut 3pm.”

