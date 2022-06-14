Pembrokeshire featured in the latest episode of BBC Cymru Wales’ X-Ray consumer programme, which was broadcast this week.

Screened on the evening of Monday, June 13, it was filmed predominantly in Castle Square in Haverfordwest, as well as other areas of the town.

Host Lucy Owen spoke to the residents at the show’s temporary set-up in the square, while Emily Nicole Roberts went to Bridge Street and quizzed locals on their tourism knowledge.

Emily tested the people of Pembrokeshire on how much they know about travelling, including their flag knowledge and how long a child’s passport lasts.

Emily Nicole Roberts on Bridge Street. Picture: BBC

Other parts of the consumer programme focused on how people in Newtown had their personal details stolen in a mobile phone con.

The team from X-Ray also studied how people across Wales have found it difficult to apply for a new passport.

MORE NEWS

Lucy Owen said at the end of the episode: “We have had a brilliant day in Haverfordwest, loads of you have come to see us. Thank you so much!”

The next episode of the series is to be filmed in Aberystwyth and will air on Monday, June 20.

The latest episode is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Lucy Owen talking to travel expert Jackie Jones. Picture: BBC