Twin sisters from California are going back to their family roots in Pembrokeshire where they will both be married at two separate castles in the county.
Megan and Rhian Dunn, 28, are both engaged and have both chosen to be married at historic castles in the county, with their weddings to be held almost exactly a year apart.
Both of the women were christened in the county, as their father Paul is a native of Pembroke Dock, where his mother Joan still lives.
Paul and his wife Wendy moved to California, where the twin daughters were raised, but they are returning to west Wales for two very special occasions.
The first wedding will be Megan’s, who will be married at Pembroke Castle on Saturday, June 25. Rhian’s wedding will take place at Manorbier Castle almost a year later, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
The twins’ mother Wendy said that their grandmother, Joan Dunn, who has lived in Pembroke Dock her whole life, “is beyond excited to attend Megan’s and Rhian’s nuptials.”
