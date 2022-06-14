A man has gone missing who was last seen in Cardigan, with police officers appealing for any information which may lead to him being found.
Mark was last seen at approximately 3.30pm on the afternoon of Monday, June 13, in Greenfield Row, Cardigan.
Police officers have described Mark as “approximately 5ft 2inches tall, with black hair and wears glasses.
“He may be driving a black coloured Ford transit van, SF71 CSY.”
Police officers can be contacted via emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote ref: DP-20220614-093
