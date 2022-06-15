TWO Pembrokeshire companies are applying to make changes to their operators’ licences.
The applications have been submitted to the Traffic Commissioner’s Office and were placed in the public notices section of the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 15.
CK Metals of Howells Close, Monkton, Pembroke is applying to use Lamphey Stables on Upper Lamphey Road in Pembroke as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers according to the application by Kurt Nelson David Price on behalf of the company.
Jem Services of Ivydene Edward Street, Milford Haven is applying to use Plot 6 of Priory Park, Thornton Industrial Estate as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and one trailer according to the application submitted by Joan Macdonald.
Anyone who owns or occupies the relevant lands or adjacent lands and properties to the centres who wish to make a representation should do so with their reasons in writing by July 6 at the following address: Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF.
