Pembrokeshire County Council has launched a consultation on ideas for how UK Shared Prosperity Fund money could be spent in the county.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is the main source of funding being made available to replace the European Regional Development Fund and European Social Fund that are no longer available following the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

It presents the opportunity to attract funding for businesses and communities, as well as upskilling for local people.

Cllr Paul Miller, Council Deputy Leader said: “Many organisations and individuals throughout Pembrokeshire benefitted directly and indirectly from EU funding. The Shared Prosperity Fund is the UK Government’s replacement.

“It is important that there is a shared understanding of what local priorities are for Pembrokeshire, so we are able to maximise the potential benefits from this funding.

“We would encourage everyone with an interest to get involved with the consultation.”

MORE NEWS

To ensure communities can get involved we are holding a virtual public consultation meeting on Friday, June 17 from 10am to 12pm.

To attend, email surveys@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

Attendees will have the opportunity to set out their thoughts on the three strands of the fund:

Communities and place

Supporting local business

People and skills

Further information on the consultation is available at https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/

Timescales for the funding application are short, and all should be in by Monday, June 20.