Outline planning for up to 54 houses in Llangwm have been given the go ahead by councillors.

The major application for the rural ‘service village’ was discussed by members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, (June 14).

It paves the way for up to 54 new homes with up to eight of those to be affordable houses on a site allocated for development in the Local Development Plan (LDP) to the north of The Kilns and east of Deerland Road.

The details of housing type, size and layout will be decided by a future reserved matters application but councillors were shown an indicative layout plan that had been deemed acceptable by planning officers.

A section 106 agreement is required for the provision of affordable housing and the need for this to meet local connections policy was raised by Cllr Nicola Gwynn, backed by local member Cllr Michael John.

Cllr John also question the play area included in the planning obligations when the existing facility in the village was fundraising for improvements.

He also raised concerns about traffic and highway safety in the vicinity, with the car parking capacity at the local school criticised, matters also raised by objector Paul Rees, who spoke at the meeting.

Mr Rees said the existing traffic for the school was “untenable” and cars parked all the way to the mini-roundabout that was built when the access road to the new school behind the site was constructed.

Planning agent Andrew Vaughan-Harries said the development would “provide much needed housing and 15 per cent affordable housing,” the first of its type to be built since the 60s and concerns about school capacity had been allayed.

The committee unanimously approved the application.