Merchandise is now available at leisure centres and libraries in Pembrokeshire, as part of the county council’s commitment to support to residents with hidden conditions.
The sunflower lanyard from the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is a discreet way of helping the wearer inform staff, colleagues and health professionals around them that they need additional support.
Jessica Hatchett, Pembrokeshire County Council’s access officer, said: “Not all disabilities are immediately obvious and I’m really proud to have brought the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to Pembrokeshire County Council.
“The lanyards are available free of charge to anyone who feels they need one – and while they are bright and eye-catching, I want to ensure they are picked up by people who will wear them for a genuine reason.”
A spokesman for the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower added: “We are very happy that Pembrokeshire County Council has joined our scheme. Because some people are yet to be diagnosed, or have conditions that are difficult to diagnose, we do not ask for proof of the wearer’s disability.”
Major airports and venues globally have now adopted the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower.
Meanwhile, an increasing number of small and large businesses and organisations in the UK such as supermarkets, railway and coach stations, leisure facilities and the NHS, also recognise the scheme.
For more information, visit https://hiddendisabilitiesstore.com/
