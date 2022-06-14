The Queen’s Baton Relay will pass through Pembrokeshire before reaching Birmingham this summer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Baton is set to travel through Wales over five days, before returning to England, culminating in the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 28.

Kicking off on Wednesday, June 29 in Anglesey, the baton will travel down and across South Wales, with a grand finale in Swansea on Sunday, July 3.

During its time in Pembrokeshire on Friday, July 1, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit an Iron Age village, take a boat crossing with Sea cadets, meet Jemima’s Army and travel by military vehicle.

The schedule of activity for the Baton’s time in Pembrokeshire includes:

Arrive at Castell Henllys to proceed through the Iron Age village, carried by local school pupils (this will not be open to the public)

Travel to Fishguard before transfer by boat to Goodwick

Come face to face with Jemima’s Army who repelled the Last Invasion of Britain

Finish at Ysgol Bro Gwaun where further activities are planned throughout the day (not open to the public)

The baton in Cyprus

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community.

Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Cllr Rhys Sinnett, said: “It is a huge honour to have the Queen’s Baton Relay visiting Pembrokeshire in this Platinum Jubilee year.

“Along with local partners, our teams have been working hard with organisers for many months to create a relay that encapsulates how the Games bring people together but also provide a flavour of the beauty of Pembrokeshire and the spirit of our people.”

Cllr Di Clements, vice chair of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority added: “Over recent years, Pembrokeshire has established itself as a world-class destination for sporting events and made its mark as a source of inspiration, not only for professional athletes, but for those of all ages and abilities to get out and get active.”

The baton in Barbados