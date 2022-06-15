A NUMBER of roads will be closed to allow a Pembrokeshire town’s carnival to go ahead.

On Saturday, July 2, Milford Haven will be hosting it’s carnival and Pembrokeshire County Council has announced via a public notice in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 15, that a number of roads will be closed.

The council has said that this is to allow the carnival procession and activities to go ahead in a traffic-free environment.

The roads that will be affected are:

  • Waterloo Road, Hakin from Spikes Lane to Upper Hill Street between 12.30pm and 1.15pm.
  • Picton Road, Hakin from Hayston Avenue to Waterloo Square between 12.30pm and 1.15pm.
  • Wellington Road, Hakin from Nelson Avenue to Waterloo Square between 12.30pm and 1.15pm.
  • Whole length of Spikes Lane, Hakin between 12.55pm and 1.15pm.
  • Whole length of St Anne’s Road between 12.55pm and 1.30pm.
  • Charles Street between Great North Road and Dartmouth Street between 12.55pm and 2pm.
  • Dartmouth Street between Charles Street and Hamilton Terrace between 12.55pm and 2pm.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.