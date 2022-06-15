PEMBROKESHIRE County Council are proposing to implement 30mph speed limits in a Pembrokeshire village.
Following a speed limit review for the village of Hodgeston, the council plan to implement the 30mph limit according to a public notice placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 15.
The limit will affect the following streets:
- U6341 from a point 242 metres south of the junction with the A4139 west.
- U6341 Church View from the junction with the A4139 east to a point 102 metres west.
- A4139 from the junction with the U6341 west for 110 metres and 224 metres east of the junction with the U6341 Church View.
Full details of the proposal can be viewed at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/TRO-public-notices and anyone wishing to make a comment on the proposal can do so in writing by July 6 to the following address: Hodge S/L, Head of Infrastructure, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest.
