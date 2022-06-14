THIS year’s West Wales Health and Care Awards, sponsored by BMI Werndale Hospital, are ready for lift-off.

Now in its fifth year, the event is set to return to an in-person ceremony on Thursday, September 15 after the last two editions were broadcast online because of Covid.

A total of 14 awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you now have the chance to nominate those who deserve recognition for their hard work in the health and care industry over the last year.

Inspirational care co-ordinator Eniko Acatalinei led the list of winners in 2021, claiming the care hero prize and outstanding achievement gong.

While Covid cases have come down since the turn of the year, carers, doctors, nurses and everyone else in the health and care industry is working as hard as ever for those who need their help.

Last year’s awards threw up some truly inspiring and moving stories of the effort that went into maintaining and improving people’s physical and mental health during the pandemic.

There remain plenty of challenges for those on the front line, from GP practices to hospitals and volunteering services and palliative care.

And it’s those individuals and groups who continue to give everything for the betterment of others that we are encouraging you to nominate.

This year’s award categories:

Volunteer of the Year

Mental Health Award

Care Home of the Year

Health Charity of the Year

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Primary Care Team of the Year

Primary Care Person of the Year

Hospital Staff Member of the Year

Community Based Team of the Year

Community Based Individual of the Year

Excellence in Quality Health & Social Care

Contribution to Covid-19 Response

The recipient of the Outstanding Achievement accolade comes from the winners of the other awards.

As well as BMI Werndale Hospital, who are also backing the outstanding achievement award, Direct Nursing Services, Pembrokeshire County Council, Western Power Distribution, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Specsavers have come on board as category sponsors.

You can make a nomination by visiting newsquestevents.co.uk/western-telegraph-health-care-awards.