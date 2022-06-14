With Father's Day only a few days away, now is the time to start searching and find the perfect gift.

And if your father figure is a Star Wars fan, then you are in luck as ShopDisney has everything you could need to make the wannabe Jedi in your life happy for 'I Am Your Father Day'.

From the online retailers' brand new apparel line to an array of Star Wars LEGO sets and much more, ShopDisney has it all.

The new apparel collection lets you celebrate the force with the galaxy's most known father, Darth Vader.

So before it's too late, take a look at the ShopDisney Star Wars Collection.

ShopDisney Star Wars Fathers Day Collection:

Disney Store Darth Vader T-Shirt For Adults by shopDisney-

Show your love for the dark side with this Darth Vader graphic t-shirt that features the iconic villain.

Plus to confirm your faith in the dark side, there is even the iconic quote from the villain across the back of the shirt.

You can get it now for £20 via ShopDisney.

Star Wars™ Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet by LEGO

This LEGO Luke Skywalker Helmet is a creative way to show your love for the franchise whilst also being an interesting home feature.

The model is the first-ever hero helmet in the LEGO Star Wars helmet collection and lets you channel your inner Jedi too.

You can get it now for £54.99 via ShopDisney.

Disney Store Darth Vader Hooded Sweatshirt for Adults by shopDisney

If you plan on visiting one of the parks in the colder months and want a way to show you're love for the franchise then this sweatshirt is perfect.

With a graphic illustration of Darth Vader on the chest and another iconic quote featured on the back.

You can buy it now for £45 via ShopDisney.

POP Star Wars: Mandalorian Luke with Child by Funko

If you're a fan of the popular Disney Plus show The Mandalorian and love POP Funkos then look no further as this Luke with Child is a must.

Featuring the iconic Jedi himself alongside the adorable Grogu it's a steal for only £12 and you can buy it now via ShopDisney.

