Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Audrey - 10 weeks old, female, poodle cross bichon frise in foster in Lampeter. Audrey is a super sweet puppy who has come to us as she has underdeveloped eyes which sadly means she is blind. This doesn't stop Audrey from living life to the full though and she is a bundle of mischief and fun! She will need another dog in her new home to help guide her.

Logic - 10 years old, male, Beagle. Logic is a wonderful boy who all of the staff at the kennels just adore. Logic can display guarding behaviour in the home so he is looking for a very experienced home in a single person household.

Immy - one year old, Collie in foster in Swansea. Immy is a gorgeous girl who is very affectionate with people and is looking for an active home. She is settling in to her foster home really well and would love to find her forever home.

Snickers - six years old, female, Shih Tzu. Snickers has come to us from a breeder. She is a very scared girl who will try her best to avoid you at the moment but with time and love and another confident dog in her new home she should start to settle and relax.

Orson - six months old, male, Jack Russell cross Pug. Orson has come to us from a home through no fault of his own. He is still just a puppy really but is a little worried at the moment. Orson needs some time and love to settle in to his new home and we're sure it won't be too long until he blossoms into a cheeky and mischievous puppy.