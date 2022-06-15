A new mobile information centre will soon be travelling around Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, to seaside locations and popular events giving advice to those visiting the county.
The national park authority’s specially converted van will have rangers on hand to give advice to tourists, suggesting free activities for those looking to discover the area’s wildlife.
National Park Authority Ranger Service Manager, Libby Taylor said: “This new vehicle will help our staff provide a range of information at locations where we know many people head to enjoy the National Park.
“As well as helping people learn more about the area and the different ways they can make the most of their visit, people can also find out how they can make the least impact on the Park during their stay.
“As well as having an awning to provide shelter, the van also includes space for magnetic panels that can be changed so the information that’s most relevant to the location or event can be provided.”
The vehicle also includes a solar panel, powering two iPads, which will give people a chance to find further information on subjects such as nearby walks and wildlife identification.
The purchase and conversion of the vehicle was made possible through support from Welsh government.
