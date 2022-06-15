The future look of the 144-property housing development to the north of Tenby is being revealed today, Wednesday June 25.

A drop-in session in the town will give the public chance to find out more about the design of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Brynhir scheme, which is set to include 102 social housing properties.

Several 'character areas' on the 15-acre site are described in the display of plans - Village Green, Principal Road, Parkland Edge, Mews Streets.

The Village Green area will feature a multi-use games court

The centre of the development will be the Village Green with a multi-use games area and ‘high quality’ landscsping.

There will be a ‘higher density’ of smaller terraced homes fronting on to the central green.

The Principal Road area will be mainly two-storey properties with on-plot parking

The Principal Road area will have a formal street frontage, three-storey corner buildings and mainly two-storey semi-detached housrs with on-plot parking.

The Parkland Edge area is on the periphery of the site

The Parkland Edge area overlooks the ecological corridor and the site's sustainable drainage systems.

The placing of these homes is described as 'more sinuous in alignment in response to the boundary', and is a lower-density development with larger semi-detached and detached homes.

The proposed layout of the development The Mews Streets are intended to be lightly trafficked by cars whilst maintaining pedestrian and cycle connectivity across the site, while the Lower Plateau is made up of single-storey homes.

The 15-acre site was given planning permission two years ago

In 2018, Pembrokeshire County Council, which already owned the 15-acre Brynhir site, ‘bought’ the land for £4million using its Housing Revenue Account.

Campaigners fought a two-year battle against the use of the land for housing, calling for protection for 'Tenby's last green space' and fearing it would become a 'concrete jungle'.

The county council was granted outline planning permission by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority for the development of 144 properties in 2020.

This latest stage in the consultation process follows a previous drop-in in March when residents’ aspirations and expectations were sought.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said that the authority's housing staff are keen to share initial outline plans and receive feedback.

The drop-in session is taking place at the De Valence Pavilion, Tenby today, Wednesday June 15 from 12-6pm.

The spokesman said: "All are welcome to visit to view the plans and ask officers any questions about the proposed development.

"The session will also be an opportunity for those who might have an interest in these homes to collect an application form in order to join the housing register.

"If you are already on the housing register, you do not need to do anything else at this stage.

"If you are unable to attend the event and would like to give feedback or if you have any queries, you can call 01437 764551 or email the Housing Customer Liaison Team at housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk."

People can also view the plans and provide feedback via haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk, and can keep up to date with all developments by liking the council housing page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/PCCHousing