Clear skies over Pembrokeshire gave a magnificent sight of the Strawberry Supermoon yesterday evening, Tuesday June 14.

Stragazers were delighted as the marvellous moon glowed big and bright in the night sky.

The spectacular scene was captured in Tenby as it rose up behind Castle Hill by photographer Gareth Davies, who was shooting on a 500mm lens from North Cliff.

The moon - named for its appearance in the strawberry-picking season - is termed 'supermoon' as it's a phenomenon that occurs when the giant orb orbits particularly close to earth.

The apparent size, brightness and colour of the Strawberry Supermoon is all to do with its position in the sky.

As the moon will be opposite the sun it will be completely illuminated, and it will also be sitting in a lower position in the sky than normal.

Because of this, the light shines through more of Earth's atmosphere giving it a pink colour.

The Strawberry Supermoon will still appear full over the next few days, so - could cover permitting - there should be more chances to spot the celestial sight.