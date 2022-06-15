A Pembrokeshire teenager with cerebral palsy has broken the para world record for F38 discus.

Michael Jenkins, 17, broke the record only two days after breaking the European record.

Michael, who attended Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, was born with cerebral palsy, but has not let his disability get in the way of his true passion – sport.

He joined Pembrokeshire Harriers at the age of 11, where he started running, but he soon realised running was not where his heart was.

Michael’s mum Samantha said: “It was his school which gave him a shot put initially, as he was trying other sports out.

"He threw the shot put, and then found the discus, and he has not stopped throwing since.”

Since finding his talent at the discus, Michael has gone from strength to strength, appearing at national and European championships.

He trains once a week in Cardiff with Ryan Spencer Jones, who has coached other Paralympians including Aled Davies OBE.

Samantha continued: “We travel two hours each week, there and back again, to see him train. It’s costing an arm and a leg with petrol at the moment, but its worth every penny.”

Michael Jenkins at the Welsh Championships on Saturday

However, the last week has been the highlight of his career so far.

On Thursday, June 9, Michael was in Paris where his throw did not only break the European record, but added a full 7m to it.

He then returned to Wales with no time to breathe before appearing in the Welsh Championships in Cardiff on Saturday, June 11.

Not only did he break his own two-day-old European record, but he broke the world record for F38 discus which had stood for nearly ten years.

Michael threw 55.92m, more than 3m more than the previous world record, held by Iranian Paralympian Javad Hardani, who threw 52.91m at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Samantha finished: “We are all so proud of him, and he deserves it. He’s been knocking on the record’s door for so long.

“This is an incredible achievement for anyone, but for a 17-year-old is just epic.

“The next stage is hopefully the Paralympics. That is the ultimate dream, and we all have every bit of confidence in him to do it.”