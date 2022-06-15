A man has been arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers for being wanted on warrant.
The man, who had been due to attend court some time last week, was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, June 15.
His court case, which he failed to attend, was “in relation to charges of drink driving and no insurance” according to Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
The roads policing unit spokesperson said: “He has been conveyed to court and will appear at court today.”
Over the weekend, the policing unit arrested four people, including a woman for failing to provide a roadside breath test.
Officers also arrested two men people for drug driving overnight between Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 - one which tested positive for cannabis and the other for cocaine.
The unit's only other arrest was of a man in Pennar who was found in possession of ketamine during a stop check.
