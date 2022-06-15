Farm and estate workers who have worked in Pembrokeshire for 25 years or more can now be nominated for the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s Long Service Award for 2022.

The president and committee of the society intend to offer awards to workers who have not already received one.

The 2022 Long Service Awards presentation will take place on Wednesday, August 17 at 4pm in the President’s Pavilion at the Pembrokeshire County Show.

The award recipient and guest will receive complimentary entry tickets to the show.

Mansel Raymond, president of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said: “We are very much looking forward to receiving applications for this year’s Long Service Award.

“It always gives us great pleasure as a society to reward those who have been employed for such a significant time by one employer in the county.

“We recognise what an achievement this is and it deserves recognition. The decision of the committee will be final.”

Conditions of the award being given are:

The recipient must, on the first day of the show, have been in service for 25 years on the same farm continuously, or continuously in the service of the same employer within Pembrokeshire

The employer must be a member of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society for the present year

For those eligible to apply, complete the online application form and return it by Sunday, 31 July 2022.

For those unable to complete the form online, contact the show office on 01437 764331.

To apply online please, click here.

Pembrokeshire County Show, the largest county agricultural show in Wales, is taking place over two days this year on from Wednesday, August 17 to Thursday, August 18.

This year’s event, the first open to the public since 2019, will be a celebration of rural life in the county.

Mansel Raymond added: “We are very excited about the prospect of seeing our wonderful members, competitors, trade stands, sponsors and community coming together once again this August.

“Whether you're a Pembrokeshire local or just visiting, we're sure you'll have a fantastic day out.”