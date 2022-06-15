An investigation has opened into the death of a Pembrokeshire man accused of murder, who was found hanged in his prison cell.

Matthew Harris, 41, of Haverfordwest, was found in his cell at HMP Long Lartin near Evesham, Worcestershire on Wednesday, May 27, and died in hospital the next day.

He was due to stand trial for the murder of Lisa Fraser in Pembroke Dock, which happened on May 13 this year.

Harris was due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday, June 13.

However, the court heard that Harris was found hanged in his cell at HMP Long Lartin on May 28.

His death was confirmed at Swansea Crown Court and the criminal proceedings ended. Judge Paul Thomas QC ordered his death be noted on the case file.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the death had been referred to the coroner in Worcestershire and Ms Fraser's family were being supported by specialist officer.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman confirmed today that it has started investigating the death.

“I can confirm the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has started investigating the death of Mr Matthew Harris,” said an ombudsman spokesperson.

“His next of kin will be informed about our independent investigation. We will publish the report on our website after the inquest has concluded.”

Harris was found hanged in HMP Long Lartin, one of the UK’s eight maximum security jails which holds some of Britain’s most serious and dangerous offenders.

Two-thirds of prisoners at Long Lartin are serving life sentences while the remaining majority are serving a minimum ten-year sentence.

The men’s prison has come under scrutiny for having a record number of inmate deaths during 2021.

A total of seven deaths were recorded up to September 2021.This was up from no deaths the previous year and was the highest figure since comparable records began in 2000.

In total, the Category A high security prison has recorded 20 deaths, one of which was of Pembrokeshire paedophile Stephen Bladen who died in February last year after refusing treatment for severe type 1 diabetes.