Reality tv stars from I’m a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing are hitting the Pembrokeshire Coast Path this week to raise funds and awareness for a very important cause.

Giovanna Fletcher is currently trekking round the stunning coastline with Team Gi, which includes Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden.

Author, vlogger, actress and presenter Giovanna, who is married to McFly’s Tom Fletcher, is taking part in the 62-mile trek to raise funds for CoppaFeel! breast cancer education and prevention charity.

Giovanna is best known for her parenting content, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, which is a hit non-fiction book and podcast, in which she interviews famous mothers including the Duchess of Cambridge.

She has also written novels Billy and Me, You’re the One That I Want, Dream a Little Dream and Always with Love.

Her brother is The Only Way Is Essex star Mario Falcone.

She won I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here 2020 which was filmed at at Gwrych Castle due to Covid restrictions.

Along with dozens of other trekkers, including social media sensation Becky Cheetham from Cheethams with Dreams and Strictly sweetheart Amy, the Queen of the Castle is taking part in the five-day challenge covering stunning beaches and remote coves, camping each night at Porthclais Campsite.

Strictly star Amy says that Coppafeel is a cause particularly close to her heart after watching her mum and close friend battle with breast cancer.

She has promised to get everyone dancing on the path.

The trek so far has been full of adventures including lost rings, broken wrists and scraped knees and of course the stunning views and beaches of the Pembrokeshire coast.

Giovanna badly injured her ankle in January when she took a tumble on stage while performing in 2:22 a ghost story.

She says that her injury is holding up well ‘despite a couple of twinges’ and that the trek so far has involved ‘much laughter and dancing’ as well as ‘sheer determination’.

To sponsor Giovanna, visit her JustGiving page justgiving.com/fundraising/GiovannaFletcher.